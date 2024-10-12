All the Wyre pubs that feature in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.
The full guide, which is on sale here, lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs.
Included in the 4,500 best pubs are six from across Blackpool*: take a look below to see which ones and what CAMRA had to say about them.
1. Wyre's pubs on CAMRA Guide 2025
Take a look at the 9 best pubs in Blackpool according to CAMRA.
Take a look at the 9 best pubs in Blackpool according to CAMRA. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
2. The Thatched House, 30 Ball Street, Poulton
The Thatched House offers punters ales such as Bank Top Flat Cap; Bradfield Farmers Blonde; Timothy
Taylor Landlord, with six changing beers (sourced
regionally; often Saltaire)
This unmissable mock-Tudor pub is located in the corner
of St Chad’s churchyard. Pictures of sports and local
history decorate many walls and there are two open fires
and a log-burning stove | National World Photo: Blckpool Gazette
3. The Poulton Elk, 22 Hardhorn Road, Poulyon
This highly popular Wetherspoon pub has been in the
Guide for the last 10 years and was the 900th to be
opened by them. It has gained a reputation for serving
quality real ale and food. The name relates to the finding
of a 13,000-year-old elk skeleton nearby. Converted from
the former telephone exchange in 2013
Ales inclide: Greene King Abbot; Ruddles Best Bitter; Sharp’s
Doom Bar; 7 changing beers (sourced nationally). | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
4. The Old Town Hall, 5 Church Street, Poulton
Located in the old market place in Poulton, facing the churchyard, the pub was built in 1869 and originally called the Bay Horse. Later used as council offices, it returned to its original purpose in 1988. The now open plan layout retains some of its heritage features. Six real ales are available to whet the appetite.
Ales include Moorhouse’s Pride of Pendle; 5 changing beers (sourced locally; often Bowland, Reedley Hallows, Titanic) | Old Town Hall Photo: Old Town Hall
