All the new things to look foward to at Blackpool's Pleasure Beach Resort in 2025

A whole host of new experiences, entertainement and rides are coming to the Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool.

The exciting additions were revealed at the 2025 Season Launch by marketing and PR director James Cox, infront of a Globe Theatre packed with ride enthusiasts and movers and shakers from across Blackpool.

The biggest announcement of the day was that a £8.7m Gyro Swing ride will be in place for the 2026, season, but before then, guests have much more to look forward to, including:

- The opening of a reimagined Ice Blast, to be known as Launch Pad. Coming in ‘spring’.

- Confirmation that the iconic River Caves water ride will be ‘reimagined’ and reopened, after it was closed all last year. James said: “We are truly excited to announce a new vision of wanderlust for the reimagination of the River Caves”.

- Walk The Woodie - involving walking on the tracks of the Big Dipper is back for the first time since 2023

- The launch of a new £25 ticket allowing guests just to ride in Nickolodean Land

- The launch of an ‘afternoon only’ ticket for riders.

- A new podcast will launch giving behind-the-scene secrets and star interviews.

- The Pleasure Beach app will be updated so guests can pre-order food at the many on-site eateries.

- An announcement that new scenes will be added to Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic ride, from the new BAFTA award-winning film, Vengeance Most Fowl.

- This Hot Ice Show will return from July 10 to Septmber 13, this year called XS.

- The Eurovision Fan Zone will be back on May 17 after great success last year.

- There will be a Summertime Games competition running at The Hub from July 28-31 for guests to try and beat each other’s records.

- A Take That tribute show will run from July 18 to August 29.

- A new ‘mentalism and magic’ show will is running from now until August 31.

There will also be shows from comedian Ken Webster and BGT magician Liz Best as well as the annual favoutites, such as late night riding, Journey to Hell and a Cinderella pantomine in December.

Evolution

The announcement comes at a time of change and evolution for the park, which is still owned by the Thompson family that founded it.

Last month park bosses announced that five smaller rides - Eddie Stobart Convoy, Alpine Rallye, Thompson Carousel, Gallopers, and Red Arrows Skyforce - will be removed, allowing them to “reinvest into a bigger and better future”.

Opening and prices

Pleasure Beach Resort is currently open for weekends in March, before opening both weekends and weekdays from Saturday April 5 onwards.

Tickets can be booked online at www.pleasurebeachresort.com and the earlier tickets are booked, the better the value.