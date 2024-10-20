Accounting experts Firm 360 used the latest Office of National Statistics data on wages and gender pay disparity in every local authority to discover which areas of Lancashire have the biggest gender pay gaps.

Using the 2023 data, men earn 12.5 per cent more than woman on average in Lancashire.

However the gender pay disparity differs borough to borough so take a look at how all 14 of Lancashire boroughs rank.

1 . Lancashire areas with the biggest gender pay gaps In order of worst gender pay gaps. | ink drop - stock.adobe.com Photo: ink drop - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Ribble Valley Rank: 1 - Men earn 33.9 per cent more than women | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Fylde Rank: 2 - Men earn 27.9 per cent more than women | National World Photo Sales

4 . Lancaster Rank: 3 - Men earn 19.8 per cent more than women | VisitLancaster Photo Sales