In total, 17 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, September 15 and Sunday, September 21.
Application 06/2025/0976
Location - 6 Melrose Avenue, Preston, PR2 8DE
Proposal - Hip to gable roof enlargement and rear dormer (retrospective)
Registration date - Monday, September 15
Application 06/2025/0972
Location - 68 Fishwick Parade, Preston, PR1 4XR
Proposal - Single storey rear extension
Registration date - Monday, September 15
Application 06/2025/0937
Location - 13 Station Lane, Preston, PR3 5DX
Proposal - Proposed side dormer, single storey rear extension and detached garage
Registration date -Monday, September 15
Application 06/2025/0938
Location - 12-16 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD
Proposal - Listed Building Consent for the installation of new vents, flue, CCTV and intercom (retrospective)
Registration date - Tuesday, September 16
Application 06/2025/0928
Location - 54 Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY
Proposal - Change of use of existing hot food takeaway (Sui Generis) to community use (Class F1/F2)
Registration date - Tuesday, September 16
Application 06/2025/0908
Location - 6 Lune Street, Preston, PR1 2NL
Proposal - Proposed change of use of first and second floors to form 5no. studio apartments with access provided from Fox Street, and ground floor to be retained as retail unit
Registration date - Tuesday, September 16
Application 06/2025/0977
Location - Breakneck Farm, Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston, PR2 9NU
Proposal - Prior notification submission for the installation of PV solar panels to roofs of 2no. agricultural buildings
Registration date - Wednesday, September 17
Application 06/2025/0982
Location - Land west of Lea Road, Lea, Preston, Lancashire
Proposal - Amendment to planning permission comprising of revisions to approved plans under 06/2022/1101 (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Registration date - Wednesday, September 17
Application 06/2025/0984
Location - Queens Retail Park, Queen Street, Preston, PR1 4HZ
Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.6 (Materials) and no.10 (Waste) attached to planning permission 06/2017/1118
Registration date - Wednesday, September 17
Application 06/2025/0884
Location - 21 West Park Lane, Preston, PR2 1JX
Proposal - Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of dwelling (Class C3) as a care home for up to 2no. young people (Class C2)
Registration date - Wednesday, September 17
Application 06/2025/0985
Location - Half Bridge Barn, Inglewhite Road, Preston, PR3 2LD
Proposal - Discharge of condition no.5 (Habitat Management and Monitoring Plan) attached to planning permission 06/2024/1229
Registration date - Wednesday, September 17
Application 06/2025/0983
Location - Lancashire Record Office, Bow Lane, Preston, PR1 2RE
Proposal - New roof, new façade, perimeter safety handrail, and PV panels (Article 24 consultation)
Registration date - Wednesday, September 17
Application 06/2025/0990
Location - Garlick Fields, Catforth Road, Catforth, Preston, PR4 0HH
Proposal - Change of use of an agricultural building to storage and distribution (Class B8) (retrospective)
Registration date - Thursday, September 18
Application 06/2025/0989
Location - Land to the rear of 16 Lambert Road, Preston, Pr2 6YQ
Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.8 (Surface Water Drainage Scheme), no.12 (CEMP), and no.13 (HMMP) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0813
Registration date - Thursday, September 18
Application 06/2025/0986
Location - Grimsargh House Rest Home, Preston Road, Preston, PR2 5JE
Proposal - Prior notification submission for the demolition of Grimsargh House Rest Home
Registration date - Thursday, September 18
Application 06/2025/0994
Location - Longridge Sports Village, Inglewhite Road,
Proposal - Request for a screening opinion Pursuant to Regulation 6 of the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) (England) Regulations 2017 for community sports hub and up to 250 affordable homes
Registration date - Friday, September 19
Application 06/2025/0626
Location - 8 Allenby Avenue, Preston, PR2 8DL
Proposal - 1no. bungalow following demolition of garage
Registration date - Friday, September 19
