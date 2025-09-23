Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week.

In total, 17 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Monday, September 15 and Sunday, September 21.

Location - 6 Melrose Avenue, Preston, PR2 8DE

Proposal - Hip to gable roof enlargement and rear dormer (retrospective)

Registration date - Monday, September 15

Location - 68 Fishwick Parade, Preston, PR1 4XR

Proposal - Single storey rear extension

Registration date - Monday, September 15

Location - 13 Station Lane, Preston, PR3 5DX

Proposal - Proposed side dormer, single storey rear extension and detached garage

Registration date -Monday, September 15

A new application has been submitted for the site formerly home to Oblivion Bar | Google Maps

Location - 12-16 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Proposal - Listed Building Consent for the installation of new vents, flue, CCTV and intercom (retrospective)

Registration date - Tuesday, September 16

This former takeway is seeking a change of use | Google Maps

Location - 54 Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY

Proposal - Change of use of existing hot food takeaway (Sui Generis) to community use (Class F1/F2)

Registration date - Tuesday, September 16

Whilst the retail unit will remain on the ground floor, studio flats have been earmarked for the two floors above it | Google Maps

Location - 6 Lune Street, Preston, PR1 2NL

Proposal - Proposed change of use of first and second floors to form 5no. studio apartments with access provided from Fox Street, and ground floor to be retained as retail unit

Registration date - Tuesday, September 16

Location - Breakneck Farm, Fernyhalgh Lane, Preston, PR2 9NU

Proposal - Prior notification submission for the installation of PV solar panels to roofs of 2no. agricultural buildings

Registration date - Wednesday, September 17

Location - Land west of Lea Road, Lea, Preston, Lancashire

Proposal - Amendment to planning permission comprising of revisions to approved plans under 06/2022/1101 (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Registration date - Wednesday, September 17

A new application has been submitted for Queens Retail Park | Google Maps

Location - Queens Retail Park, Queen Street, Preston, PR1 4HZ

Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.6 (Materials) and no.10 (Waste) attached to planning permission 06/2017/1118

Registration date - Wednesday, September 17

Location - 21 West Park Lane, Preston, PR2 1JX

Proposal - Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of dwelling (Class C3) as a care home for up to 2no. young people (Class C2)

Registration date - Wednesday, September 17

Location - Half Bridge Barn, Inglewhite Road, Preston, PR3 2LD

Proposal - Discharge of condition no.5 (Habitat Management and Monitoring Plan) attached to planning permission 06/2024/1229

Registration date - Wednesday, September 17

A planning application has been submitted for Lancashire Record Office | Google Maps

Location - Lancashire Record Office, Bow Lane, Preston, PR1 2RE

Proposal - New roof, new façade, perimeter safety handrail, and PV panels (Article 24 consultation)

Registration date - Wednesday, September 17

Location - Garlick Fields, Catforth Road, Catforth, Preston, PR4 0HH

Proposal - Change of use of an agricultural building to storage and distribution (Class B8) (retrospective)

Registration date - Thursday, September 18

Location - Land to the rear of 16 Lambert Road, Preston, Pr2 6YQ

Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.8 (Surface Water Drainage Scheme), no.12 (CEMP), and no.13 (HMMP) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0813

Registration date - Thursday, September 18

Location - Grimsargh House Rest Home, Preston Road, Preston, PR2 5JE

Proposal - Prior notification submission for the demolition of Grimsargh House Rest Home

Registration date - Thursday, September 18

Location - Longridge Sports Village, Inglewhite Road,

Proposal - Request for a screening opinion Pursuant to Regulation 6 of the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) (England) Regulations 2017 for community sports hub and up to 250 affordable homes

Registration date - Friday, September 19

Location - 8 Allenby Avenue, Preston, PR2 8DL

Proposal - 1no. bungalow following demolition of garage

Registration date - Friday, September 19

You can see the full applications on the Preston City Council website here.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/