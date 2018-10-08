Aldi submit plans to demolish B&Q in Lancaster

Have your say

Plans to demolish Lancaster’s B&Q store and replace it with a supermarket have been submitted to the city council.

Aldi has applied to build a new supermarket on the site in Aldcliffe Road, which would include 98 vehicle parking spaces, pedestrian access routes and landscaping.

If plans are given the go-ahead, this would be Aldi’s fourth store in the Lancaster district.

B&Q has been contacted for comment.

Aldi is currently building a new store on Morecambe Promenade, on the site of the former bowling alley.

Its supermarket on the adjacent site there closed last week.

Their other stores are in Lancaster Road in Scale Hall and Scotland Road in Carnforth.

The proposed new store in Aldcliffe Road would be open from 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

The supermarket said between 30-50 jobs would be created.

A spokesperson for B&Q said: “The lease for B&Q at Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster is under discussion for expiry in Summer 2019.”