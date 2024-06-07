Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular supermarket chain is recruiting Lancashire shoppers to taste gin for free.

Aldi has launched the UK’s first-ever supermarket Gin Club, starting with a nationwide search for 30 enthusiasts to trial the supermarket’s award-winning gins, for free!

Each selected Gin Club member will receive three bottles of Aldi’s latest summer gin launches over an eight-week period.

Aldi's award-winning range includes the likes of Haysmith's Seville Orange and Persian Lime Gin (£14.99, 70cl), which bagged the 'Best in Country' title at this year's World Gin Awards 2024. Packages will include everything needed to craft the perfect cocktail masterpiece.

All shoppers have to do in return is review each gin, create their very own cocktail and share it on TikTok or Instagram using the dedicated #AldiGinClub.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK says; “We’re excited to be launching the UK’s first supermarket Gin Club, recruiting a panel of gin enthusiasts that are passionate when it comes to cocktail creation.

"Aldi's award-winning gin range has gone from strength to strength, and this provides us with a fantastic opportunity to hear directly from our shoppers, helping to improve and develop our ranges for next year. Best of luck to all applicants."

To be in with a chance of landing the role, budding tasters with a nose for botanicals simply need to send an email to [email protected] with the below details:

Full name, proof of age, your social media handles (TikTok & Instagram) and the number of followers for each account, 150 words explaining why you think you should be selected as an Aldi Gin Club member and what your favourite Aldi gin is and your favourite gin-based cocktail to make with it. Entries are open now until June 25. To enter click HERE.

The supermarket’s Glen Marnoch Highland Single Scotch Whisky, pipped competitors to the post at the prestigious International Spirits Challenge (ISC).

With Father’s Day just around the corner, three of Aldi’s whiskies have also been named among the best in the world, taking home three golds at this year’s International Spirits Challenge.

