Akinwale Arobieke found dead in Liverpool home

Akinwale Arobieke has died at his Liverpool home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 64-year-old, who was well-known across Liverpool and the North West, was found dead at his address in the Princes Park area on Tuesday night August 26).

Merseyside Police received reports at around 8.30pm, that a man in his 60s was found unresponsive at an address in Devonshire Road. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner for Liverpool confirmed to LiverpoolWorld that it has received a file from Merseyside Police.

Akinwale Arobieke

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that emergency services were in the Toxteth area following a non-suspicious death last night, Tuesday 26 August.

“At around 8.30pm, officers were made aware of a man in his 60s being found unresponsive at an address in Devonshire Road, Princes Park. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The man's death is not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akinwale Arobieke became known across Merseyside and the North West as ‘the man who squeezes muscles’ and branded the ‘modern-day bogeyman’ after being accused of harassing young men and asking to touch their muscles.

He was convicted of harassing 15 men in 2003 - receiving a six-year prison sentence - and a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) was later imposed, which prohibited him from touching men's muscles and attending gyms.

Mr Arobieke was released from prison in 2006 but arrested the following year for breaching the SOPO in an incident in Preston, leading to a further stint in prison. There were multiple subsequent breaches relating to the touching of muscles. The ban was later scrapped - after he successfully appealed against it.

In 2022, Mr Arobieke sued the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police for malicious prosecution and misfeasance in public office. He received a substantial pay out, after alleging two officers had targeted him since 2012.

In 2016, the BBC aired a documentary titled ‘The Man Who Squeezes Muscles: Searching for Purple Aki’. Its release led to Mr Arobieke making a complaint to Merseyside Police, regarding racism.