Residents reported seeing the air ambulance landing near Trinity Primary School at around 1.55pm on Friday (April 22).

It was later confirmed crews were responding to an incident at an address in Warwick Crescent.

A land ambulance also attended the scene, with a child reportedly being taken to hospital by road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An air ambulance was spotted landing on a field in Buckshaw Village.

No more information is known at this moment in time.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.