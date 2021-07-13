Air ambulance responds to medical emergency in Lostock Hall

The helicopter landed at around 9.20am in a field next to Mercer Road, close to Moor Hey School and Our Lady and St Gerard's RC Primary School.

After touching down, onboard medics made their way to a home in Marina Grove, off Leyland Road, where a 999 call had been made a short time earlier.

Two road ambulances also rushed to the home in response to the incident, which North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) described as a "medical episode".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The air ambulance landed at around 9.20am in a field next to Mercer Road, close to Moor Hey School, in Lostock Hall. Pic credit: Mick Salthouse

NWAS has confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital, but did not say whether the patient has been taken by air or land.

No further details about the incident have been made available at this stage.

Lancashire Police said it was not asked to attend the incident.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.