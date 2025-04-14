Air ambulance lands outside UCLan building in Preston city centre

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 18:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An air ambulance was spotted landing in the heart of Preston city centre this evening, drawing attention from passersby and nearby students.

The helicopter touched down on University Square next to the University of Lancashire Student Centre on Adelphi Street at around 5.25pm.

It was seen taking off again at 5.55pm.

An air ambulance was spotted landing in the heart of Preston city centreAn air ambulance was spotted landing in the heart of Preston city centre
An air ambulance was spotted landing in the heart of Preston city centre | National World

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One eyewitness described the scene as “not something you see every day,” adding, “I hope everyone is okay.”

It remains unclear whether the landing was part of a medical emergency or a training exercise.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Lancashire Police said they could not find anything on their logs about any incidents in the surrounding area.

The North West Ambulance Service and the North West Air Ambulance Charity have been approached for more information.

More updates to follow....

Related topics:LancashirePrestonLancashire PoliceAir ambulance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice