Air ambulance lands outside UCLan building in Preston city centre
The helicopter touched down on University Square next to the University of Lancashire Student Centre on Adelphi Street at around 5.25pm.
It was seen taking off again at 5.55pm.
One eyewitness described the scene as “not something you see every day,” adding, “I hope everyone is okay.”
It remains unclear whether the landing was part of a medical emergency or a training exercise.
Lancashire Police said they could not find anything on their logs about any incidents in the surrounding area.
The North West Ambulance Service and the North West Air Ambulance Charity have been approached for more information.
More updates to follow....
