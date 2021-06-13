Air ambulance lands in Clitheroe after accident
Emergency services, including the North West Air Ambulance, are at the scene of a collision in Clitheroe Road, Waddington, this afternoon (Sunday).
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 2:17 pm
Motorists are being urged to find an alternative route.
Earlier this afternoon, the helicopter was spotted landing in the outskirts of the village, near Clitheroe responding to the incident.
Police are also in attendance.
A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Clitheroe road, Waddington is currently closed from the start of Waddington up to the bridge due to a road traffic collision. Police and ambulance are currently on scene. Please use an alternative route at this time."