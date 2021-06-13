Air ambulance lands in Clitheroe after accident

Earlier this afternoon, the helicopter was spotted landing in the outskirts of the village, near Clitheroe responding to the incident.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Clitheroe road, Waddington is currently closed from the start of Waddington up to the bridge due to a road traffic collision. Police and ambulance are currently on scene. Please use an alternative route at this time."