News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Family pay emotional tribute to woman who died after being struck by car
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Emergency services respond to incident in town centre
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down

Air ambulance in Chorley as Lancashire Police and paramedics respond to ‘medical episode’ in New Market Street

Police and paramedics descended on Chorley town centre after a person suffered a “medical episode”.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were spotted responding to an incident in New Market Street at around 3pm on Monday (October 2).

An air ambulance was also seen landing on the car park in Friday Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses said police and paramedics were responding to an incident at the Iceland store, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Lancashire Police did, however, confirm they were called to a “medical episode”.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceChorleyEmergency servicesIcelandAir ambulanceParamedics