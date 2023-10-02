Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were spotted responding to an incident in New Market Street at around 3pm on Monday (October 2).

An air ambulance was also seen landing on the car park in Friday Street.

Eyewitnesses said police and paramedics were responding to an incident at the Iceland store, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Lancashire Police did, however, confirm they were called to a “medical episode”.