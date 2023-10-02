Air ambulance in Chorley as Lancashire Police and paramedics respond to ‘medical episode’ in New Market Street
Police and paramedics descended on Chorley town centre after a person suffered a “medical episode”.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:54 BST
Emergency services were spotted responding to an incident in New Market Street at around 3pm on Monday (October 2).
An air ambulance was also seen landing on the car park in Friday Street.
Eyewitnesses said police and paramedics were responding to an incident at the Iceland store, but this has not yet been confirmed.
Lancashire Police did, however, confirm they were called to a “medical episode”.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.