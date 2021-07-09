Air ambulance lands at Waitrose distribution centre in Leyland
An air ambulance has landed at Waitrose distribution centre in Leyland this morning (Friday, July 9).
Friday, 9th July 2021, 10:22 am
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 10:37 am
The helicopter touched down in the car park of the site in Wigan Road at around 9.30am.
The air ambulance has since left the site, but it is not clear at this stage whether any patients have been taken to hospital.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.
More to follow...