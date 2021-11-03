Air ambulance, fire crews and police rescue drivers trapped on flooded Fylde road

Emergency service teams were mobilised after 999 calls reported three vehicles trapped on a flooded stretch of Woods Lane near the Fylde village of Eaves at around 11.10am.

Lancashire Police said the drivers found themselves stuck between Rapley Lane and Lewth Lane, with no way out of the flooded road.

The road, six miles north of Preston in the flat Fylde countryside, is prone to flooding and police are warning motorists to avoid the area until the water recedes.

Today, the 999 call handler dispatched the air ambulance and the NWAS Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene, along with police and fire crews.

But Lancashire Police has confirmed that no serious injuries have been reported and there is no immediate threat to life.

The air ambulance crew has been stood down and has since returned to its base at Blackpool Airport, but police and firefighters remain at the scene.

The force said the road remains closed whilst recovery of the vehicles is ongoing this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "The initial call came into police around 11.10am – three vehicles stuck in flood water.

"No serious injuries and recovery is ongoing. The road is closed."

Shortly before 1pm, as emergency services arrived at the scene, Preston Police tweeted: "Woods Lane near Sowerby closed between Rapely Lane and Lewth Lane due to flooding with three vehicles stuck.

"@LancsTacOps, @LancashireFRS, @NWAmb_HART, @NWAirAmbulance on scene. Please avoid for the foreseeable future to allow rescue / recovery / water to recede."

An hour later, Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations division responded, tweeting: "Thankfully this incident was resolved without serious harm but it could have been very different.