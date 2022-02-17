Air ambulance called out after man collapses at Morecambe bus stop

Police said they were called to a report that a man had collapsed at a bus stop and once on the scene assisted because of crowds gathering in the area.

North West Air Ambulance said they were called to an incident in Morecambe today at around 11.40am and that the police and ambulance were also in attendance.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and ambulance at the scene of the incident at the end of Regent Road and the promenade in Morecambe. Picture by Jayne Winn.