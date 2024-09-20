Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family have revealed their agony at losing their two-year-old daughter to the same genetic condition that took the life of their son three years ago.

Dr Emily Cooper, a senior criminology lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire, took to social media today to tell her followers that her “fearless” daughter Isabelle had died.

The mum-of-four from Blackpool wrote: “We are devastated to say that our beautiful Isabelle died in the early hours of this morning. We are absolutely broken. However, we want you all not to think of her death, but to honour her by living life as she did: fearlessly, joyously and spontaneously.”

The tragedy comes three years after the death of Dr Cooper’s son, Alexander, aged three. Alexander and Isabelle both had PPA2 deficiency, which can lead to sudden cardiac death in infants and young people.

Now Dr Cooper’s work colleagues have set up a fundraiser to help pay for essentials and Isabelle’s funeral. The JustGiving site states: “Emily is such a loved and valued colleague and friend and we'd like to help her and her family now by offering a bit of support during this time. Anything you can donate would be much appreciated and will be used to pay for essentials such as meals, help with household necessities and Isabelle's funeral.

“The family also need to go through the process of replacing Alexander's headstone for one which includes Isabelle too. All of this is really incomprehensible, so any help will go a long way.

“As a school and wider community we have pulled together before in times of need and hopefully you are able to donate something to ease the burden Emily and her family are now facing. Please also share this with others as we want to be able to offer as much support as possible.”

The target of £1,000 has been smashed within hours and stands at more than £10,000 in less than 24 hours.