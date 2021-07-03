Aerial ladder used to rescue injured person in Preston last night

Firefighters from Preston brought an injured person down from a rooftop in the city centre last night.

By Gordon Mccully
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 9:50 am
Updated Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 9:52 am
Firefighters from Preston used an aerial ladder platform

The aerial ladder platform from Preston Fire Station was used in the rescue.

Preston