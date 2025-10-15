A heartwarming new image from Blackpool Zoo shows Tara and her calf Zaiya snuggling together overnight.

Zaiya, a rare Asian elephant, was born at Blackpool Zoo on September 2 at 10.30pm, after a pregnancy that lasted almost two years.

After years of planning, keepers were prepared to manage challenges during the pregnancy, birth and postnatal care.

Releasing the adorable new image, a spokesman for Blackpool Zoo said:"Big spoon, little spoon.

“Tara and baby Zaiya were captured on CCTV overnight, snuggling up together in a heartwarming moment reflecting the deep, protective bond between a mother and her calf."

When the first-time mum had difficulty with suckling, the team acted quickly, expressing milk from Tara to ensure Zaiya received the essential colostrum rich in antibodies.

Since the birth, keepers have provided 24-hour monitoring and support.

The indoor elephant house was temporarily closed to allow privacy for the herd to bond with Zaiya, and it gradually reopened from September 27.

The calf’s name, Zaiya, is of Burmese origin and means strength. She is the first successful female elephant birth at Blackpool Zoo.

Following her birth, Adam Kenyon, Section Manager at Blackpool Zoo, said: “This is an exceptionally proud and emotional moment for everyone involved.

“The team have displayed extreme dedication and commitment in creating both a suitable environment and extremely strong bonds with all the elephants in order to provide the best possible care.”

He added: “Despite continued efforts, Zaiya has not yet successfully suckled from mum but, due to the design of the facility and strategic planning, she is able to remain with the herd, receive nutritional support from the team and develop naturally."

The herd’s social dynamics mean other females will also help raise the calf, strengthening bonds and providing experience for future calves.

Tara arrived in Blackpool from Twycross Zoo in 2018 with three other females, and male Emmett joined from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in 2019, beginning the creation of a multi-generational herd.

Darren Webster, Zoo Director, said: “The birth of this calf is a truly historic moment for Blackpool Zoo.

“It represents the culmination of years of prudent planning and collaboration across multiple sectors and marks the beginning of another chapter in our continued commitment to the Asian elephant herd at Blackpool Zoo.

“This achievement further reinforces our dedication to the conservation of all endangered species and I could not be prouder of our team."

Asian elephants have been listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List since 1986, with populations having declined by at least 50% over the last three generations.

The EAZA Ex Situ Programme provides a crucial lifeline for the survival of the species.