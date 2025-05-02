Adoption wait goes on for rescue dog who made 100-mile journey to Lancashire in search of new home
Eight-year-old mastiff cross Tess has been in RSPCA care for 17 months after her previous owners could no longer manage her size.
She spent last year at the RSPCA’s Great Ayton Animal Centre near Middlesbrough where, despite becoming a firm favourite among staff, the friendly-natured dog was repeatedly overlooked by adopters.
In December, exactly one year after arriving in North Yorkshire, Tess made the 100-mile journey to the RSPCA’s Preston & District Branch rehoming centre in Ribbleton.
It was hoped the change of location would help her meet potential adopters and improve her chances of finding a forever home.
But despite enjoying walks on local beaches and even taking part in a professional photo shoot, Tess has received just one rehoming application in the five months she’s been at the Preston centre - and sadly, it wasn’t suitable.
Preston Animal Centre Manager Ashleigh Kay said: “Tess is a really lovely gentle giant who loves being around people so we can’t understand why there continues to be such little interest in her.
“Since arriving with us she’s taken everything in her stride and become a firm favourite with all the staff and volunteers here, much like she did when she was with the team at Great Ayton.
“Despite her age she’s more lively than ever. The fact she’s been here since Christmas with no sign of a new home hasn’t affected her demeanour at all – she’s still the same lovable Tess we met when she first arrived.”
Tess loves fuss and attention but also enjoys her independence.
One of her favourite pastimes is relaxing in her bed while watching the kennel team work around her.
Despite her age, she’s a sprightly girl who enjoys running around and playing with toys.
Ashleigh added: “She adores food more than anything else, so training her has been a dream. She knows sit, paw and down and is always eager to please if there’s a treat involved.
“Not many dogs travel across the country in search of a new home but Tess is one of them.
“We’d love anyone who thinks they can offer her the right home to get in touch and arrange to come to the centre to meet her as we think they will be smitten.”
Due to her size, she can be strong on the lead at times and her future owners will need to continue her lead training.
While she isn’t fazed by other dogs, Tess prefers her own space when out on walks.
She will need to be the only pet in the household and can live with children aged 12 and over.
To find out more or arrange a visit, contact the Preston & District Branch on 01772 792553 or visit their website.
