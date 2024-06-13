Adlington Carnival to return for 2024 and set to be best one yet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adlington Community Events (ACE) volunteer team are busy behind the scenes making this years carnival the best one yet!Adlington Carnival is held on the Jubilee Playing Fields, Adlington over 3 days.12th,13th & 14th July with the amazing parade taking part Saturday the 13th at midday.ACE are pioneering a new attraction for families making sure everyone has fun at the carnival!

"We strongly feel that family events should be more inclusive for all members of the family" says Mellony Baron Vice Chair of volunteer group Adlington Community Events (ACE)

"Some of our members have children with Special Eductional Needs and have experienced first hand events such like Carnivals that can be too overwhelming- it can divide a family. We have come together with our own experiences and put ideas into place that will hopefully ensure all of the family can have a great day!"

New for Adlington Carnival this year there will be a designated S.E.N tent. This will offer sensory activities for children to particiapte in, help and advice from fellow parents and professionals. There will be a designated quiet hour Sunday 10am-11am where music and fairground rides will be muted. A dark tent for those who may need to use it to regulate plus larger and more accessable changing area if needed.

Adlington Carnival is set to be the best one yet

"we also have for the first time a S.E.N designated float in the parade with Astley Park School- we are really exited about this! We must give a special thanks to our S.E.N sponsors Chorley Golf Club. It is amazing to know an organisation as fantastic as theirs is as equally passionate about this as ourselves!"

Friday night bingo in will he hosted in in the events marquee on the field with eyes down at 7:30pm. "This is a great giggle! This year we have more games and bigger prizes!"

Saturday will be the parade from midday. "Entries this year have been the busiest ever-it is shaping up to be the biggest and brightest one yet!"

Carnival field activites include Fairground rides, delicious food & drink and local stalls. There is live stage performances including a P!nk tribute, Freddie Mercury & Tina Turner. Black Rain Falls close Saturday.

Sunday is a hive of activity with Adlington Junior Football Club's football tournament in the morning plus ACE's Dog Show plus Kids funtime with Lancashire Disco Queens. On stage performances by Connor Banks & Cool Cat Covers.

Thoughout the weekend lots will be happening in the Community Arena with dance troupes, tug o'war and get up and close with owls and birds of prey from MMB Falconry.

This years choosen charity is Chorley Women's Centre. "We want the carnival to fundraise and bring awareness to local charities. It is something we feel very strongly about. Last year our parade fundraising went to Derian House in memorium of a sweet local boy Alfie. We spoke to the wonderful team at Chorley Women's centre. They have been helping out for 40 years. In that 40 years they have gone from strength to strength and give help, advice and free councelling to all genders not just women. If we can raise some much needed funds for this service then this can help so many more people".

If you want to go to the carnival you can benefir by pre purchasing Carnival Programmes. Stockists are detailed on Adlington Community Events Facebook Page. This are £5.00 each. They will give you admission for both days plus £6.00 worth of redeemable vouchers for the Sunday.

Adlington Community Events is a group of volunteers who host various fundraising and events with the jewel in the crown being Adlington Carnival. "This time of year our volunteers are spinning many plates, work, homelife, university, parenting plus what we call carnival chaos! Our team work together really well as we have many opinions and sides to look at things. Many of the team have been long established with Adlington Carnival so can remember carnivals past. The sucess of this year is testament to all the hard work the team have put in-all we need now is sunshine!"

The carnival benefits many local pubs, restaurants, take away and taxi companies busy all weekend. ACE hire as many local contacted professionals in the weekend as possible. "We want to keep the event local, this helps the local economy and highlights local businesses, we want to thank the support of the local businesses who are involved in the carnival and all the local residents."