Accrington woman who sprayed aerosol at two paramedics after throwing potatoes at them jailed
Police were called to reports two emergency workers had been assaulted on Broadway at around 8.30pm on May 7.
Rebecca Stevenson had thrown potatoes and other objects at the paramedics before spraying aerosol at them.
The 26-year-old had also assaulted them both inside and outside the ambulance.
The two emergency workers only suffered minor injuries.
Stevenson, of Nelson Street, appeared at Preston Crown Court last Friday where she was sentenced to 44 weeks in prison following a trial.
Det Chief Insp Andy Horne, of East Division, said: “Assaults on anyone, including emergency workers will not be tolerated.
“Those paramedics attended to Stevenson to help her, not to have objects thrown at them.
“These assaults are not, and never will be tolerated in Lancashire and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down on Stevenson.
“I hope that this shows others, who may think it acceptable to assault emergency workers, that we will take these incidents seriously, and we will bring you before the courts.”