A Lancashire town is set to be transformed this October as a magnificent light show takes centre stage.

‘Enlighten’ will welcome some of the most incredible UK artists to Accrington, with art installations and performances to savour.

When will the event take place?

The free-to-attend event, organised by Hyndburn Borough Council, will take place on October 25, 26 and 27 from 5pm to 9pm.

There will also be a free performance by solo violinist David Aspin on the ground floor of the town hall on October 27.

Additionally, there will be a ticketed live music gig, organised by event partner Baby Rock Sampler, for parents/carers and their children at 1pm on October 27.

What activities will be taking place?

An Enlighten Trail will be launched at the event - a free Augmented Reality (AR) trail of historic images of Accrington, which can be easily accessed through mobile phones.

There will also be workshops running in venues across the town in the build up to the event, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Contributed

The displays of light-art and performance will be located in and around five key heritage buildings in the town centre, including St James' Church, Accrington Town Hall, Accrington Library, Market Chambers and the Victorian Arcade.

Inspired by Accrington and running as a light trail around the town centre, visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in the creativity on offer, with the chance to see many well-known heritage buildings in a very different light, with contemporary art experiences to explore.

For full timetable of activities visit: https://www.hyndburnbc.gov.uk/enlighten/

The free-to-attend event will take place on October 25, 26 and 27 | Contributed

What has Hyndburn Borough Council said about the event?

Counc Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Arts, said: "We are so excited to celebrate Accrington's rich heritage with our Enlighten event.

"Not only will we be celebrating some of the iconic heritage buildings in Accrington Town Centre, but also showcasing some of the UK's most incredible artists and performers.

"We would like to encourage local people and those from further afield to come into the town centre, not only to see creativity inspired by Accrington, but also to inspire them that they can do this too."