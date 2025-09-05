Accrington Stanley have announced that Coley’s Sports Bar and Social Club will re-open today (September 5).

The newly re-opened venue will be serving a wide range of street food favourites, including dirty fries, nachos and pizza, alongside a great selection of drinks.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy classic pub games with darts and pool available throughout the venue.

Karen Gettins from Accrington Stanley is looking forward to the reopening of Coleys Sports Bar and Social Club | Accrington Stanley

Coley’s will welcome guests every Friday from 5pm until 10pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm until 8pm, however the Sports Bar and Social Club will not be open on matchdays.

As part of the re-opening celebrations, Accrington Stanley will be distributing special drinks vouchers to households across the town.

The first 100 people to redeem their voucher at Coley’s will receive a free drink on the club.

Each household is entitled to one drink, with the choice of a draught lager, cider, glass of wine or a soft drink.

Karen Gettins, Events Manager at Accrington Stanley, said: “We’re so excited to be re-opening the doors to Coley’s.

“It’s a fantastic space for the community to come together, enjoy good food, great company and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

“We can’t wait to see everyone back in and making memories here.”

Accrington Stanley CEO, Warren Eastham, added: “This is a really exciting moment for both the club and our fans.

“Coley’s has always been a hub for the local community, and reopening it gives us another way to bring people closer to the club.

“We’re looking forward to seeing supporters, families and friends enjoying the space once again.”

You can learn more about Coley’s here: https://coleys.co.uk/