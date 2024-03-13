Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Accrington has been shortlisted for the Business and Environment category for Visa’s ‘Let's Celebrate Towns’ competition.

This year’s competition saw a huge array of strong entries from towns up and down the country, showcasing the part that towns play at the heart of communities across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s Celebrate Towns – run by Visa and supported by the British Retail Consortium – is a nationwide showcase, celebrating the hundreds of Towns across the UK that are helping businesses and communities to thrive.

Councillor Zak Khan, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development and Sustainability said: “I’m delighted that Accrington has been shortlisted for this award.

“Over the last year, we’ve put together an ambitious plan to drive sustainable growth and sustain in the area, beginning with the recruitment of an Economic Development Manager last summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has led to some great achievements in such a short space of time, including forming the Hyndburn Economic Policy Forum, supporting businesses to relocate to Hyndburn, helping local companies expand, as well as numerous and varied workshops to support small and medium sized businesses.”

Hyndburn Borough Council's Economic Development team, led by Salma Chaudhry, Economic Development Manager is playing a vital role in driving economic growth and supporting local businesses in the borough.

The new position, created last year using UKSPF funding, aims to step up and escalate the Council’s economic development function to support our growth aspirations, with a specific role to engage with local businesses and attract new employers to the Borough.

Last week saw a fantastic example of the Council’s proactive work to support local business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Getting Connected Building Local Opportunities Event at Accrington Town Hall was attended by over 100 people looking for opportunities to be part of the Town Square.

Councillor Khan said: “As a new phase of regeneration commences in Accrington, winning this award would be a huge bonus and accolade in recognition of the investment and positive steps taken by the local authority to boost the business environment.