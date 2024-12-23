Accrington man jailed following spree of burglaries and thefts
Robin Connolly, 34, was arrested and charged with four burglaries and three shoplifting offences.
Connolly, of Corporation Street, Accrington, appeared before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court last Friday where he pleaded guilty to the charges.
He was subsequently sentenced to 12 months in prison.
Local Neighbourhood Inspector, Peter Norris, said: “This is a great result which shows how seriously we're tackling retail crime.
“Connolly has had a big impact on several Accrington businesses in the run up to Christmas and his sentence reflects that.
“Accrington Neighbourhood officers have been working hard to tackle these issues, and our results are only achievable with the support of the staff from the retail stores.”
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.