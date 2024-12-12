Accrington and Rossendale College student shines at national SkillBuild competition

Student Shelby Fitzakerly from Accrington and Rossendale College (ARC), part of the Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), secured third place in the prestigious SkillBuild National Final held in Milton Keynes.

The event, hosted by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), is the UK’s largest and longest-running multi-trade skills competition, celebrating the talents of aspiring construction professionals. Shelby, 20, from Gisburn, earned her spot in the national finals after winning her regional heat earlier this year, showcasing her exceptional skills in painting and decorating. The national competition brought together 75 of the UK’s top construction trainees to compete over three days.

During the event, participants were tasked with completing a complex project designed by an expert panel within an 18-hour timeframe. Competitors were assessed on their technical proficiency, time management, problem-solving abilities, performance under pressure, and adherence to health and safety standards. Shelby’s achievement is a testament to the growing prominence of women in the painting and decorating trade, a field that has historically been male dominated. ARC anticipates its next intake of students will have a 60/40 female-to-male ratio, reflecting the increasing diversity in the industry.

Last year, Shelby finished second in the painting and decorating category in the national final after winning her heat. Shelby’s tutor Simon Whitaker, Curriculum Lead for Painting and Decorating at the College, praised Shelby’s success and highlighted the importance of diversity in construction trades.

“We are immensely proud of Shelby and her incredible accomplishment. Construction is an excellent field for women, and it’s no longer seen as a trade just for men, with more women thriving in the industry than ever before. The sector values diverse perspectives and skills, and many women excel in the sector, especially in painting and decorating.” Still in the second year of her three-year apprenticeship working for former Accrington and Rossendale College student Chris Penny, she plans to become a painter and decorator once qualified.

Shelby expressed her gratitude and excitement about her achievement: “This has been an amazing experience. Competing at SkillBuild has taught me so much about myself and my abilities. It’s inspiring to see more women joining the trade, and I hope my journey encourages others to pursue their passions in construction.”

With CITB’s Construction Skills Network (CSN) forecasting the need for over 250,000 new construction workers by 2028, competitions like SkillBuild play a vital role in promoting the industry and showcasing the array of career opportunities available. For more information about Accrington and Rossendale College and their award-winning apprenticeship programs, please contact: Simon Whitaker [email protected].