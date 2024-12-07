A59 in Longton reopens following fatal crash during Storm Darragh

The A59 in Longton has reopened following a fatal crash which happened this morning during Storm Darragh.

Highway Maintenance work to remove the tree which fell onto the A59 this morning, sadly killing a man. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

Emergency services were called at around 9am today to reports that a tree had fallen onto a van on the A59 at Longton near to Lancashire Police Headquarters.

The man, in his 40s, was was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

Following the tragic incident, Lancashire Police confirmed at 9:33am that they had closed access to the A59 at the Hickory's roundabout, the Gill lane roundabout and the junction of Chapel lane with the A59.

In an update at 3:57pm, Preston Police said: “Further to our earlier post regarding the road closure on the A59, Preston we can now update you that the road has reopened.

“Thank you for your patience.“

An investigation is now underway and anyone with any information should call 101 quoting log 0368 of December 7th or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]