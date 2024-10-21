Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A56 was closed in both directions after a HGV overturned near Haslingden.

The road was shut between the A679 and the A680 Blackburn Road at around 2.15pm on Monday.

Officers confirmed a HGV had “overturned and hit the central reservation”.

No injuries were reported.

Lancashire Police warned the road was set to be “closed for some time” as the scene was cleared.

A spokesman for the force added: “We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Heavy traffic was building on the A680 as motorists diverted away from the closure.