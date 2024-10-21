A56 set to be 'closed for some time' after HGV overturns near Haslingden
The road was shut between the A679 and the A680 Blackburn Road at around 2.15pm on Monday.
Officers confirmed a HGV had “overturned and hit the central reservation”.
No injuries were reported.
Lancashire Police warned the road was set to be “closed for some time” as the scene was cleared.
A spokesman for the force added: “We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”
Heavy traffic was building on the A680 as motorists diverted away from the closure.
