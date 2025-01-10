Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 126 roadworks beginning between Monday, January 13 and Sunday, January 19, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between January 13 nad January 19 | Google Maps
2. Inglewhite Road, Goosnargh
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the verge and possibly carriageway to install and joint cable for new supply.
When: Jan 13-Jan 17 | Google Maps
3. Woodplumpton Road, Preston
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the footway/carriageway/verge to install and joint cable for new connection.
When: Jan 13-Jan 17 | Google Maps
4. Inkerman Street, Preston
What: Multi-way signals
Why: Upgrade to traffic signals and associated equipment. work to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC
When: Jan 13-Jan 24 | Google Maps
