Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 126 roadworks beginning between Monday, January 13 and Sunday, January 19, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Inglewhite Road, Goosnargh What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the verge and possibly carriageway to install and joint cable for new supply. When: Jan 13-Jan 17

Woodplumpton Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the footway/carriageway/verge to install and joint cable for new connection. When: Jan 13-Jan 17