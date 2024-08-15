Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was bubbles and bright futures at Cardinal Newman College today, as the class of 2024 celebrated their A-Level results.

The college in Larkhill Road, Preston, has seen a flurry of top results for its students, who are now looking to embark on an exciting new chapter.

The results have been outstanding across the board, with almost two-thirds of A-Levels graded A* to B and 80 per cent of BTEC grades at Distinction* or Distinction and our overall pass rate is 99.5 per cent.

There was celebratory prosecco in the St Augustine building where students gathered to open their results. Principal Nick Burnham admitted it was an emotional day, as he urged students to grab their futures “with both hands”.

He said: “It’;s the greatest day of the year to see the students so excited, so grateful. They’ve got fantastic results, they’ve deserved it, how hard they’ve worked and they’re onto inspirational destinations.” He went onto praise his staff, adding: “It’s been a huge, huge team effort and I’m really proud of them. The staff work so hard for the students, and the students respond. They can tell the staff are going the extra mile for them and enabling them to get the grades they’ve got today.”

Nick Burnham, principal of Cardinal Newman College

Natalie Halucha, 18, from Ribbleton, was celebrating an A* in chemistry, AA in biology and A*EPQ in maths. She will now be going to the University of Birmingham to study medicine, with the hope of becoming a doctor. She admitted that studies had sometimes been stressful, but “worth it in the end”. She said: “I’m excited, happy. My mum was with me when I opened my results and she cried. I think we’ll celebrate together with a nice family meal.”

Taylor Blan, 18, from Chorley, has achieved distinction stars in Music Performance and Music Tech as well as a B in A Level Music. He’s now off to WaterBear College of Music in Brighton, where he will study songwriting. He said: “I’m very happy, I got double the points I needed to get into WaterBear. It’s a specialist university for music, and Brighton’s a great place with a great music scene, so I’m excited.” Taylor said he bought a bottle of asti on the way to pick up his results, and intends to go out for a few drinks later with friends and family.

Emily Bonney, 18, from Penwortham, got an A* in Law, A* in English Combined and an A in Modern History. She’s now set to Durham to study Law. She said: “I only needed an an AAB so I was really, really happy with that.” She added: “Honestly, I was very nervous, but I got the email from the university before I even opened my results, so I was absolutely so happy.”

Ishtiaque Akhbar, 18, from Preston, got two A*s and an A in Maths, Further Maths and Chemistry. He will be going to the University of Manchester to study Maths and Computer Science with the hope of a career in software engineering. He said he was relieved and can enjoy himself now, as he heads off to London to celebrate.

Mr Burnham also had a message for future students, joining in September. He said: “We know there’ll be a bit of nervousness it’s a brand new place, but they’ll be looked after...Good luck in your GCSEs, we’ll be here to support you, and years after that, this’ll be you going onto prestigious destinations.”