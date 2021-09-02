A Lancashire ladies litter pick is taking place tonight in Preston
Preston and South Ribble Ladies Circle is volunteering at Moor Park, Preston tonight, and anyone can get involved.
A group of women from around Preston are hosting a litter pick at Moor Park tonight, to help give the popular Preston park a much needed clean.
Preston and South Ribble Ladies Circle, a group for local women to socialise, volunteer and raise money for charity, will be meeting at 6:30pm in Moor Park car park, and anyone is welcome to come along to help.
Emma Ashcroft, chairman of Preston & South Ribble Ladies Circle, said: “We do fun activities such as crazy golf, hula hoop lessons, dinner and drinks but a key part of our values is fundraising or volunteering. As we are currently only a small group I wanted to do something that is achievable but can make a difference. I contacted Preston Council and they advised that Moor Park is in need of TLC so 8 of us will be going down there tonight to have a clear out!"
Launched in 1932, Ladies Circle is national network for women aged 18-45 and is part of the Round Table family alongside Round Table (for men aged 18-45), 41 Club (for men aged 45+), and Tangent (for women aged 45+).
The Preston and South Ribble branch only relaunched recently, and currently meet every other Thursday in and around Preston “for fun, friendship and fundraising.”
Emma added: “We’d love to welcome new members, I know how daunting it can be meeting new people but a warm welcome is always guaranteed, we are happy to pick people up or meet them outside a venue. We have some really fun events in the pipeline - bowling, bingo, gin, crafts and hopefully some more volunteering in the lead up to Christmas.”
To find out more about their upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.