A festival of football is coming home to Preston this summer!

Following the huge success of the Euro’s Fanzone in 2021, the city is once again to show all England’s group games against Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia on the big screen.

Can captain Kane bring football home at last? Will Bellingham shine bright for the Three Lions? And can Saka carry his silky skills on for another tournament?

Preston BID, in partnership with leading regional law firm, Harrison Drury, and supported by Smooth Radio North West, have announced that they will transform the Flag Market into a ticket-only arena, so fans can gather and watch the matches as they are beamed from across the continent.

And should England progress through the group stage, or finals, organisers have committed to extend the Fanzone to include the games!

Tickets for the event are available now at PrestonFanZone.com - (please check the terms and conditions of entry before purchase)

Doors will open an hour before kick-off, with entertainers helping to build the excitement before the games get underway. The Fanzone will close thirty minutes after the final whistle.

A spokesperson for the BID said: “The 2021 Fanzone was an unbelievable success, with each event being a complete sell out with a huge waiting list. Despite the cost of everything around us going up, we’ve held the prices from 2021 for the group games.

“People from Preston and beyond came together to cheer on the national team, and we want to recreate that atmosphere again in the summer of 2024!”

“Again, we expect that the Fanzone will undoubtedly attract people to the city centre, supporting local businesses, before and after the game, and enjoying the city’s award-winning hospitality offer”.

John Chesworth, Executive Chairman at Harrison Drury solicitors, said: “The Preston Fanzone is great way to bring people from all our communities together to celebrate major sporting occasions like the Euros.

“At the same time, it provides a real economic boost for the city centre, supporting our wider hospitality sector and visitor economy.

“We’re proud to sponsor the Fanzone and look forward to creating some great memories with the people of Preston over the summer.”

The 2021 Fanzone achieved widespread commendation; securing national TV coverage for the city as well as being recognised as one of the ‘events of the year’, in the ATCM National Awards.

Jamie Griffiths from Media Partners, Smooth Radio North West, said: “We're proud to be a part of Preston's sporting celebrations this Summer. We've seen the fantastic atmosphere in the Fanzone and it's a space that the city can be proud of”.

Guests will be able to watch the matches on a super-sized high-definition screen, used at the British Grand Prix, Edinburgh Film Festival, and at countless movie premieres.

Cllr Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts said; “Preston is looking forward to hosting another successful Fanzone event on our historic Flag Market. This high profile, international sporting event will attract lots of people into our city centre to get behind the England team, and for those who perhaps haven’t been into the centre for a while, rediscover a wide range shops, bars and restaurants too while they are there, making a full day of it.”