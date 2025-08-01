A coastal walker has been rescued after getting caught by the rising tide attempting to walk to Blackpool from Southport.

At 12:13 on July 31, Holyhead Coastguard received an unexpected call from a bait digger on the beach who had spotted someone attempting a hazardous walk along the shoreline.

The individual was reportedly trying to reach Blackpool on foot - unaware of the dangers posed by the rising tide and the treacherous terrain ahead.

In response, RNLI volunteers launched the inshore lifeboat The Christopher Taylor alongside quad bike units to initiate a search.

The team was further assisted by a drone, which swiftly located the person heading toward the Ribble Estuary - a vast and unpredictable stretch of water that poses significant risk to walkers.

Once the individual's position was confirmed, the ATV crew made contact and safely escorted him away from the area.

Fortunately, thanks to the early call from the bait digger, the situation was brought under control before it could escalate into something more serious.

Southport Offshore Rescue Trust (Southport Lifeboat). | Southport Offshore Rescue Trust (Southport Lifeboat)

RNLI teams have issued a firm reminder that while coastal walks may seem scenic and tempting, attempting to walk across such areas - particularly between tidal zones - is extremely dangerous.

The region is riddled with hidden channels, soft mudflats and areas of quicksand. Conditions can change rapidly, and the tides in estuarial zones are especially unpredictable.

This incident serves as a stark warning to anyone considering similar ventures. Even experienced walkers can be caught off-guard by how quickly circumstances can deteriorate.

It’s essential to research routes thoroughly, understand local tide times and never attempt unfamiliar paths without proper knowledge and preparation.

A spokesperson from Southport Offshore Rescue Trust (Southport Lifeboat) said: "Their position was passed to the quads who met with the casualty and escorted him to safety.

“While the walk may look appealing, there are numerous channels, areas of soft mud and quick sand that make the journey highly dangerous.

"Notwithstanding the tidal Ribble Estuary that separates St Anne’s and Southport. Our thanks to the bait digger who undoubtedly prevented a serious incident from occurring."

This rescue stands as another example of how vital community awareness and swift emergency response are in preventing tragedy on the coast.