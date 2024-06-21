Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been launched to turn a family home into a funeral parlour.

Laura Harvey of Leyland has applied to Chorley Borough Council to change the use of a semi at 216B The Green, Eccleston, into a private funeral home business.

Plans include proposals to park a long wheel base hearse on the drive, which would be reversed in off the main road, close to a petrol station.

The plans have triggered objections from locals - and close neighbours - who say the plans would cause emotional distress, traffic and parking issues as well as noise disturbances.

216B The Green Eccleston | Google

One objection states: “I am extremely worried about the emotional impact this will have on the neighbours of this property, especially the young children who live down this road. Everyone deserves a place to rest prior to their family burying them, however I ask how necessary this is for to be down a residential street in a small village. I know people who are extremely distressed by the thought of deceased people being brought in/out - something they'd be able to see from their living room window. I ask Chorley council to object this planning on this basis.”

Lancashire County Council highways officers say they “cannot support the application as submitted”. Officers say the layout of the car parking and the material of the driveway extension is not supported and have requested further details.