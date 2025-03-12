After 25 years, Five are back! The multi-platinum-selling band has added three extra dates to their Keep On Movin’ tour due to overwhelming demand and multiple sold-out shows.

Where are the new dates?

Five will now perform in Cardiff, Leeds, and Liverpool. The new shows will take place on October 29, November 29 and November 30, playing a total of 24 shows across the UK and Ireland.

When do tickets for the new dates go on sale?

Tickets for the new dates in Cardiff, Leeds and Liverpool will go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10am

Where can I buy the tickets?

Tickets can be bought via www.itsfiveofficial.com.

Tour kick-off and cities visited

The band - including Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon - will kick off the Keep On Movin’ tour on October 29, 2025.

The tour will visit cities like Bournemouth, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, London, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield, Dublin and Belfast.

What can fans expect?

Fans will be transported back to the 90s with hits like “If Ya Gettin’ Down”, “Everybody Get Up”, and the Top 10 Billboard hit “When the Lights Go Out”.

No.1 hits like “Keep On Movin’”, “We Will Rock You” and “Let’s Dance” will also be performed.

Band’s reaction to extra dates

On adding new dates, Five said: “Absolutely buzzing to share that we’re adding even more dates to the Keep On Movin’ 2025 Tour!

“To say we’re overwhelmed by the response to the tour so far would be an understatement, we’re truly speechless.

“Getting all this support 25 years on is nothing short of mindblowing. We cannot wait to be back on that stage surrounded by our incredible fans, make sure you get your tickets.”

Five’s Legacy

Formed in 1997, Five sold more than 20 million records worldwide and charted in over 20 countries. Their debut album Five went double platinum in 1998.

Their second album, Invincible, also went double platinum in 1999. Five toured globally, performing in the UK, US, Europe, South America, Australia, and Asia.

The Keep On Movin’ tour will be the first time all five members reunite on stage in 25 years.