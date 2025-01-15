Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large cannabis farm worth around £720k was discovered during a raid in Bacup.

Officers found the farm inside a property on Union Street on Monday.

More than 900 cannabis plants were seized by police.

An average cannabis plant once mature is worth approximately £800 on the streets. The farm is thought to be worth approximately £720,000.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug activity and ensure public safety.

“If you have any information related to illegal activities, please report it to us.

“Together, we can continue to make our neighbourhoods safer for everyone.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.