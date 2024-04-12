Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 90-year-old man who suffered head injuries after falling on a bus in Chorley has died.

The man fell over while travelling on a bus in Pall Mall at approximately 10.08am on Tuesday, March 26.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died on Wednesday.

The man fell over on a bus in Pall Mall, Chorley (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this distressing time.

“Officers investigating the incident want any witnesses to the man’s fall to come forward.”

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area on the morning of the incident was asked to come forward.