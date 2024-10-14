9 production images of Abigail's Party which heads to Blackpool next week

Take a look at nine images from the sparkling new production of Mike Leigh’s cult-classic comedy, Abigail’s Party, which comes to Lancashire next week.

The cult-classic play Abigial’s Party is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Tuesday, October 22 and Saturday October 26.

Starring screen and stage stars Laura Rogers, Leander Deeny, Chaya Gupta, Joe Blakemore and Amy Rockson, the new production is directed by Jack Bradfield, winner of the prestigious RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award,

Jack said: "I’m thrilled to be reviving Mike Leigh's savagesuburban comedy. We're ratcheting up the awkward, the inappropriate, the unbearable and the plain strange, and staging the play in a whole new way. At Northern Stage and across the country, our incredible cast and creative team are going to light a fire under this classic and bring it bright and burning into 2024."

The play premiered at Northern Stage in Newcastle ahead of its national tour and below are a selection of images form its opening week.

Take a look at nine photos from Abigail's Party live at Northern Stage in Newcastle.

1. Abigail's Party performance shots (1)

Take a look at nine photos from Abigail's Party live at Northern Stage in Newcastle.

Leander Deeny, who plays Laurence

2. Abigail's Party performance shots (2)

Leander Deeny, who plays Laurence

Castmates Amy Rockson, Laura Rogers and Chaya Gupta

3. Abigail's Party performance shots (3)

Castmates Amy Rockson, Laura Rogers and Chaya Gupta

Beverly played by Laura Rogers.

4. Abigail's Party performance shots (4)

Beverly played by Laura Rogers.

