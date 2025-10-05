After months of demolition work, the once-dominant Bonny Street Police Station and neighbouring courthouse - both brutalist landmarks dating back to the 1960s - have been flattened, leaving a vast, level site ready for redevelopment.
Asphalt is already being laid across the cleared area, marking the start of a new chapter for one of the town’s most significant regeneration schemes.
The police station, which closed in 2018 when officers moved to a new state-of-the-art base on Gerry Richardson Way in Marton, had stood empty ever since.
The adjacent magistrates' court remained in use until 2023, when it was forced to close permanently due to RAAC concrete concerns.
Demolition of the court building began in February this year.
Both structures were once central to Blackpool's civic life, but in recent years had fallen into disrepair, with graffiti, crumbling façades and boarded windows turning the site into an eyesore.