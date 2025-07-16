Now in its 40th year, the 60-mile challenge sees riders of all abilities set off from Salford Quays and make their way to Blackpool’s South Promenade - all in support of one of the UK’s leading cancer centres.
The Christie charity funds enhanced services and support for cancer patients and their families, going beyond what the NHS provides.
The Manchester to Blackpool Bike Ride is its biggest cycling fundraiser, attracting more than 4,000 participants annually.
Take a look at our picture gallery from this year’s event below:
Tony O’Dwyer, a retired landscaper from Wigan, helped launch the very first Manchester to Blackpool ride 40 years ago with a group of six friends. | Bike Events Photo: Bike Events
This year's event took place on July 13, four days before Tony's 70th birthday. | Bike Events Photo: Bike Events
Speaking to the BBC, he said: "I can't believe it's been 40 years. It was just a group of mates, a few bikes, and the road to Blackpool - we didn't have the gear, just grit and a bit of madness!" | Bike Events Photo: Bike Events
What started as a fun, spirited ride - from Albert Square in Manchester to the Blackpool seafront - quickly became an annual tradition and a powerful way to support vital causes. | Bike Events Photo: Bike Events
