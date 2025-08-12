9 fun splash pads and outdoor pools in and around Lancashire to soak up the sun this summer

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2025, 13:18 BST

With temperatures rising this week, there are some great places to cool off during the summer holidays.

Lancashire has plenty of splash pads, paddling pools and outdoor swimming spots where children can play, splash and cool off.

From gentle fountains for toddlers to pools for confident swimmers, here are 8 of the best places to make a splash this summer:

1. Splash

2. Happy Mount Park

3. Marine Splash at YMCA Fleetwood

4. Park View 4U

