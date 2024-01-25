New research has revealed the top 10 renovating regions of the UK - and Preston features in 1st place.
The research, carried out by interior experts at Swift Direct Blinds, has crowned the UK’s Renovating Regions by analysing the areas with the most and least new builds, the areas with the most and least successful planning applications and the cities searching the most for renovation services.
Preston has a renovation score of 9.41/10. The city has a 96 per cent success rate when it comes to planning applications and has the second-highest number of new builds per 100,000 people, behind Milton Keynes. Check out some of the local homes on the market right now with real refurbishment potential.
1. This three-bed end of terrace house in Plumpton Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, is described by the agent as having "bags of potential". It's close to local amenities and has central heating. Offered for £115,000.
2. This three-bed semi in Broadfield Drive, Leyland, is on the market for £115,000. Agent Brian Pilkington describes it as: "An ideal first time buyer or investment property and in need of some refurbishment". It has gas central heating and some double glazing as well as a private drive.
3. This two-bed terraced house in Cemetery Road, Preston, is being offered at auction for a guide price of £60,000. Agent Ben Rose said: "In need of some renovation throughout, this would make the ideal home for a first time buyer or project home."
4. This three-bed home in Boundary Street, Leyland, has been described as needing a "light refresh" by the agent. Offered for £110,000 and said to be an ideal investment property.
