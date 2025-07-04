The Arena at Pleasure Beach Resort is the world’s first purpose-built ice theatre, which has held an annual ice show for 89 years.
A cast of over 30 Olympic and world champion skaters are hand-picked from across the globe by director and producer Amanda Thompson OBE – including three skaters from Blackpool, Nadia Craggs, Francesca Guerin and James Horrocks.
Hot Ice XS opens on Thursday July 10 and runs until Saturday September 13. There are two shows a day, a shorter matinee and an evening show, every day apart from Sundays.
Guests who are visiting the Pleasure Beach can see a matinee performance for free on the day of their visit by showing their eTicket at the box office.
See the behind the scenes pictures below
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.