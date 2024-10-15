8 great pictures as Britain's Got Talent auditions returned to Blackpool Winter Gardens

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 18:39 BST

Hundreds gathered outside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool as the Britain's Got Talent auditions returned.

These were the scenes:

The prime-time ITV show returned to Blackpool with a week of live auditions at the Winter Gardens from Tuesday, October 15 to Sunday, October 20.

1. Britain's Got Talent auditions returns to Lancashire

The prime-time ITV show returned to Blackpool with a week of live auditions at the Winter Gardens from Tuesday, October 15 to Sunday, October 20. | Dave Nelson

Successful applicants will be invited to perform at the iconic venue in front of a live audience and the judges.

2. Britain's Got Talent auditions returns to Lancashire

Successful applicants will be invited to perform at the iconic venue in front of a live audience and the judges. | Dave Nelson

Huge queues formed near St John’s Church on Tuesday as audience members and those hoping to grab a ticket arrived.

3. Britain's Got Talent auditions returns to Lancashire

Huge queues formed near St John’s Church on Tuesday as audience members and those hoping to grab a ticket arrived. | Dave Nelson

The judging lineup will remain the same with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli all returning for another year.

4. Britain's Got Talent auditions returns to Lancashire

The judging lineup will remain the same with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli all returning for another year. | Dave Nelson

