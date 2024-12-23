Armed with toys, selection boxes and souvenirs provided by the club, manager Paul Heckingbottom brought the squad across from their Euxton training base as they took time out from preparations for Saturday’s Championship clash with QPR at Loftus Road to bring some festive cheer.
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. PNE visit brings Christmas cheer to Children’s Ward
The North End contingent, including captain Ben Whiteman, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Robbie Brady, Ryan Ledson, Will Keane and David Cornell – took time to chat with all, pose for photographs and sign autographs. | Contributed
2. PNE visit brings Christmas cheer to Children’s Ward
Midfielder Whiteman said: "No one wants to be in in hospital over Christmas, but the amazing support and hard work of the staff is obviously keeping the spirits up as best as possible. My missus is a midwife so I understand the hours that everyone does here and the effort they put in, and they are real life superheroes." | Contributed
3. PNE visit brings Christmas cheer to Children’s Ward
Paediatrics Assessment Unit Manager Amelia Conway added: “Thanks to Preston for making their annual visit, they really took the time to spend with the kids, they were really good with the children, and they went round again to make sure they hadn’t missed anybody!" | Contributed
4. PNE visit brings Christmas cheer to Children’s Ward
Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.