New figures have shown there have been 730 hate crimes recorded across Lancashire in the past 12 months.

This week is Hate Crime Awareness Week and officers across South Lancashire are launching Operation Hail in a bid to stamp it out.

Operation Hail sees police and employers working together to support victims of hate crime in the workplace.

Of those, 25 per cent occurred whilst people were at work in places like supermarkets, shops, takeaways, pubs and bars, health settings and taxis.

All this week, as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week, officers will be visiting business premises to talk to employees about Op Hail, ensure they have a full understanding of what constitutes a hate crime and where they can access support in reporting and sharing evidence.

They will also be speaking with employers about how they can support staff who have been a victim of hate crime to report it directly to Police or via a third-party reporting centre.

These are independent organisations that can take a report on the victim’s behalf or assist the victim in writing up a report which can then be submitted to the police independently.

Hate will not be tolerated. | Lancashire Police

Through funding provided by the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC), officers will be handing out posters, window stickers and leaflets to businesses to remind employers that hate is not part of their job!

Safer Neighbourhoods Inspector Jon Cisco said: “We receive reports from victims of hate every single week. Often, these people are just going about their daily work and should not have to put up with this behaviour when they are simply trying to make a living.

“Through Op Hail, we are committed to continuing to work with and for victims to ensure that those who have been suffering with the scourge of hate crime are brought to justice.

“The message is really clear: Hate is not part of anyone’s job!”

720 hate crimes were recorded across Lancashire in the past 12 months. | Lancashire Police

Al Yusuf from LANPAC added: “LANPAC are proud to support Operation Hail and the work being done to tackle hate crime in the workplace. No one should ever face discrimination or abuse while simply trying to do their job.

“Through our funding and partnership with the Police, we aim to ensure that businesses and employees are equipped with the resources to report hate crimes and feel safe in their workplace.”

Across South Lancashire there are 18 Third party reporting centres – you can find them HERE.