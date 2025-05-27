73 Lancashire winners share nearly £1.3 million in Premium Bonds May draw
New research from iGaming media platform Japan-101 analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the May Premium Bonds prize draw were announced - with 5 lucky people in Lancashire scooping up a big win of £100,000.
As well as the six-figure prize, three people in Lancashire won £50,000, 10 people won £25,000, and 20 people won £10,000.
Of the 73 winners from Lancashire, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £39,638.
At the national level, there were 1,342 winners of high-value prizes for the month of May.
In total £41,390,000 was won between 2,917 winners, with two people winning the £1m jackpot, 79 people winning £100,000, a further 157 winners scooping up £50,000, 315 securing £25,000, and 789 welcoming £10,000.
Luckiest region
The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was Suffolk, whose winners received £1,890,000 with only £2,327,605 in holdings - £811 for every £1000 held.
Nozomi Kato, spokesperson for Japan-101 said: “May’s Premium Bond winners played it safe with their money when saving really matters, and it paid off!
“Premium Bonds are a more exciting, low-risk way to invest that can add a bit of fun thanks to the luck factor.
“And with some seriously good payouts this time around, plenty of investors probably got a well-needed boost to their bank balance for May.”
