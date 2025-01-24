Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Strong winds of up to 70mph will continue to batter parts of Lancashire this weekend following Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new yellow weather warning, which comes into force at 8am and ends at 3pm on Sunday, has been issued by the Met Office.

The alert covers Blackpool, Fleetwood, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham, Knott End and Heysham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strong winds of up to 70mph will continue to batter parts of Lancashire this weekend

Residents have been urged to prepare for delays to road, rail, air and ferry services as winds of up to 70mph hit the coast.

Forecasters warned power cuts and the loss of other services such as mobile phone coverage was also possible.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “ A further period of strong south to southeasterly winds accompanied by some heavy rain is expected to move into the southwest on Sunday morning, then spread to other southern and western areas through the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winds are likely to gust 50 to 60 mph quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills gusts to 70 mph are possible.”

The alert covers Blackpool, Fleetwood, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham, Knott End and Heysham | Met Office

What should I expect?

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

The new warning was issued as Storm Éowyn brought winds of up to 80mph to the county on Friday.

Forecasters said the weather conditions brought a “risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies as well as dangerous conditions outdoors”, with “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees and other debris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also warned of the potential for damage to buildings and homes.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night.

“This will bring a spell of very strong west to southwesterly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again. Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.”