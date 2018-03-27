6th Fulwood Scout Group celebrates 60 years of scouting

Members of 6th Fulwood Scout Group are celebrating 60 years of scouting.

Scouts being invested into the new section with leader Chris Bent

The club held an anniversary event at Christ Church on the exact day it was founded 60 years ago.

During the celebration, two leaders John Bailey and Elaine France were awarded letters of commendation for their services to Scouting by District Scout Commissioner Andrew Hobson.

Norma Bruce, group scout leader, said: “While we have our own headquarters now we originally held our meetings at Christ Church.

“Along with guests, former members and supporters we not only celebrated our achievements for the past 60 years but invested new members into beavers, cubs and scouts.

“Special thanks goes to Christ Church for hosting, Preston District Scouts for their support and 9th Preston Guides and Brownies for joining our celebrations and of course our amazing cake.

“We have spaces for new members and volunteers so if you would like to join in the rest of this year’s celebrations why not contact our Group Scout Leader Norma Bruce via email gsl@6thfulwoodscoutgroup.co.uk, or contact us via Facebook @6thFulwoodScout or Twitter @6thfulwood.”

