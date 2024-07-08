Penwortham Priory Academy held their prom at Charnock Farm in Leyland on Thursday, July 4.

The event was the perfect opportunity for the hardworking Year 11s to let their hair down after the exam season.

It also gave them a chance to say goodbye to the staff who have supported them through their school days.

The pupils arrived in spectacular fashion in vehicles of many shapes and sizes, from stretched limousines to sports cars.

The photographer was ready to capture the moment with proud parents looking on.

Here are 58 great pictures from the event:

1 . Penwortham Priory Academy prom 2024 Penwortham Priory Academy

2 . Penwortham Priory Academy prom 2024 Penwortham Priory Academy

3 . Penwortham Priory Academy prom 2024 Penwortham Priory Academy

4 . Penwortham Priory Academy prom 2024 Penwortham Priory Academy